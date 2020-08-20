In recent trading session, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw 5,698,195 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.25 trading at -$2.29 or -2.91% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $368.17 Billion. That current trading price of TSM’s stock is at a discount of -10.16% from its 52-week high price of $84 and is indicating a premium of 46.41% from its 52-week low price of $40.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.91%, in the last five days TSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $80.89- price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 30.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.85% in past 5-day. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) showed a performance of 13.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.95 Million shares which calculate 2.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.76 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -22.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $88. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -76.13% for stock’s current value.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 46.05% while that of industry is 45.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 24.2% in the current quarter and calculating -5.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.6 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $11.39 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $9.4 Billion and $10.39 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.5% while estimating it to be 9.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.7%

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.63%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 19.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1283 institutions for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at TSM for having 73.42 Million shares of worth $4.17 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 44.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.51 Billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 55329100 shares of worth $2.64 Billion or 1.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 24.12 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.28 Billion in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.