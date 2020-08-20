In last trading session, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) saw 1,858,530 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.04 or 6.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $93.27 Million. That closing price of XXII’s stock is at a discount of -267.16% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 10.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.2%, in the last five days XXII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.7725 price level, adding 13.05% to its value on the day. 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.38% in past 5-day. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) showed a performance of -14.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.77 Million shares which calculate 7.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 497.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +497.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 497.01% for stock’s current value.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.46 Million and $7.26 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -22.6% while estimating it to be -17.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -229.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115 institutions for 22nd Century Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at XXII for having 13.88 Million shares of worth $10.61 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.66 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13385853 shares of worth $10.04 Million or 9.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.74 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.