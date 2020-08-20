In last trading session, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) saw 1,238,688 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.06 trading at $1.5 or 17.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.69 Million. That closing price of VRCA’s stock is at a discount of -85.59% from its 52-week high price of $18.67 and is indicating a premium of 40.16% from its 52-week low price of $6.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 335.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 158.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.43 in the current quarter.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.52%, in the last five days VRCA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $10.56- price level, adding 4.73% to its value on the day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 63.31% in past 5-day. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) showed a performance of 17.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +148.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.6% for stock’s current value.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82 institutions for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VRCA for having 3.41 Million shares of worth $37.55 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 1.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.29 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Buffalo Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 635680 shares of worth $7.3 Million or 2.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 391.02 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.27 Million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.