In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 1,689,304 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.68 trading at $0.07 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.28 Million. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -263.1% from its 52-week high price of $6.1 and is indicating a premium of 43.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 863.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $2.33 price level, adding 30.69% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.71% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of -15.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61.89 Million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 157.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +257.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 78.57% for stock’s current value.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%