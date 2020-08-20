In last trading session, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) saw 1,943,872 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.45 trading at -$0.15 or -0.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $770.39 Million. That closing price of SHLL’s stock is at a discount of -31.08% from its 52-week high price of $34.67 and is indicating a premium of 64.08% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.56%, in the last five days SHLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $27.88- price level, adding 5.95% to its value on the day. Tortoise Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 162.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.76% in past 5-day. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) showed a performance of 16.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 870.35 Million shares which calculate 209.22 days to cover the short interests.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Tortoise Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SHLL for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $20.23 Million. And as of December 30, 2019, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Karpus Management Inc, which was holding about 1.46 Million shares on December 30, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.62 Million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and TIFF Multi-Asset Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2019, the former fund manager was holding 415588 shares of worth $4.09 Million or 1.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 128.67 Thousand shares on December 30, 2019, making its stake of worth around $1.29 Million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.