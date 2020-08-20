Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tilray, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -63.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -20.63% while that of industry is 14.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.9% in the current quarter and calculating 91.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 33.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.9 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $51.1 Million and $46.94 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 9.4% while estimating it to be 37.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -291.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.2%

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 67.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 217 institutions for Tilray, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at TLRY for having 3.19 Million shares of worth $22.7 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 1.89 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.46 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3073889 shares of worth $21.15 Million or 2.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 139.73 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.