In recent trading session, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) saw 2,945,140 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.54 trading at $0.39 or 2.76% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.52 Billion. That current trading price of TME’s stock is at a discount of -23.59% from its 52-week high price of $17.97 and is indicating a premium of 36.59% from its 52-week low price of $9.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.76%, in the last five days TME remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $14.93- price level, adding 2.95% to its value on the day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s shares saw a change of 23.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.56% in past 5-day. Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) showed a performance of -9.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.07 Million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.7 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.47. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.71% for stock’s current value.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 Billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $929.78 Million and $1.04 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.4% while estimating it to be 18.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 112.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.37%