In recent trading session, Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) saw 1,613,691 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.05 trading at $0.55 or 7.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.95 Billion. That current trading price of SSL’s stock is at a discount of -182.36% from its 52-week high price of $22.73 and is indicating a premium of 84.47% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sasol Limited (SSL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.33%, in the last five days SSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $8.51-5 price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. Sasol Limited’s shares saw a change of -62.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.03% in past 5-day. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) showed a performance of -6.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 807.11 Million shares which calculate 229.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.14 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +41.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.82% for stock’s current value.

Sasol Limited (SSL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.9%