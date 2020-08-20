In last trading session, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw 1,127,828 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.69 trading at $1.05 or 10.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.52 Million. That closing price of PSTI’s stock is at a discount of -24.32% from its 52-week high price of $13.29 and is indicating a premium of 73.62% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 555.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 621.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.89%, in the last five days PSTI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $10.79- price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 171.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.31% in past 5-day. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) showed a performance of 21.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.17 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 12.25% for stock’s current value.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +140.22% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is 13.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46% in the current quarter and calculating 32.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -81.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%