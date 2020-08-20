In last trading session, Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw 55,208,781 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.65 trading at $0.88 or 6.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.48 Billion. That closing price of PLUG’s stock is at a discount of -5.13% from its 52-week high price of $14.35 and is indicating a premium of 84.91% from its 52-week low price of $2.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.89%, in the last five days PLUG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $14.35- price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Plug Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 334.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.3% in past 5-day. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) showed a performance of 52.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 52.11 Million shares which calculate 2.06 days to cover the short interests.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Plug Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +147.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -14.71% while that of industry is -10.3. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 14.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $111.92 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.48 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $61Million and $94.5 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 83.5% while estimating it to be -6.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%