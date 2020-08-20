In last trading session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 3,701,754 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $67.59 trading at -$2.23 or -3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.14 Billion. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -8.31% from its 52-week high price of $73.21 and is indicating a premium of 73.81% from its 52-week low price of $17.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.19%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $70.78- price level, adding 4.51% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 137.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.02% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of 15.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 Million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $574.58 Million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $465.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -413% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 39.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 255 institutions for Peloton Interactive, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 17.01 Million shares of worth $982.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $940.73 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13980700 shares of worth $589.85 Million or 6.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.1 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $55.79 Million in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.