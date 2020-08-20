In last trading session, Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) saw 1,006,811 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.93 trading at $0.68 or 3.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.31 Billion. That closing price of LPRO’s stock is at a discount of -0.05% from its 52-week high price of $19.94 and is indicating a premium of 48.57% from its 52-week low price of $10.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 961.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 776.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +25.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.35% for stock’s current value.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.89 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.01 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -3.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 48.09%