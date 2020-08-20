In last trading session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw 1,191,718 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.76 trading at -$0.24 or -1.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.67 Billion. That closing price of OCFT’s stock is at a discount of -38.73% from its 52-week high price of $28.8 and is indicating a premium of 56.55% from its 52-week low price of $9.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 795.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.14%, in the last five days OCFT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $22.60- price level, adding 7.92% to its value on the day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 107.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.41% in past 5-day. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) showed a performance of -8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.35 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 11.75% for stock’s current value.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.65 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $169.04 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9.14%