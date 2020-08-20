In last trading session, LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) saw 1,672,914 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.71 trading at $1.14 or 9.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.78 Million. That closing price of LMPX’s stock is at a discount of -259.59% from its 52-week high price of $49.3 and is indicating a premium of 76.08% from its 52-week low price of $3.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 919.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 201.72 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.07%, in the last five days LMPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $15.20- price level, adding 9.8% to its value on the day. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved 90.15% in past 5-day. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) showed a performance of 37.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 123.97 Million shares which calculate 0.61 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 82.35% for stock’s current value.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (LMPX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.6 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $23.4 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 72.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at LMPX for having 100Thousand shares of worth $980Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, which was holding about 92.81 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $909.54 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8638 shares of worth $53.12 Thousand or 0.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.5 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $45.62 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.