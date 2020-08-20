In last trading session, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw 1,649,736 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.86 trading at -$0.1 or -3.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $198.55 Million. That closing price of LIVX’s stock is at a discount of -70.98% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 74.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 985.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.38%, in the last five days LIVX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $3.03-5 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. LiveXLive Media, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 85.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.51% in past 5-day. LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) showed a performance of -32.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.22 Million shares which calculate 5.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 111.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +144.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 74.83% for stock’s current value.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LiveXLive Media, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +94.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.43% while that of industry is -6.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.8% in the current quarter and calculating 20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 65.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.54 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for LiveXLive Media, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LIVX for having 8.34 Million shares of worth $30.18 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is RHO Capital Partners Inc, which was holding about 3.72 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.48 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7452678 shares of worth $21.31 Million or 14.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 593.67 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.51 Million in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.