In recent trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw 2,647,878 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.5. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.8 trading at -$0.97 or -2.71% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $29.51 Billion. That current trading price of KKR’s stock is at a discount of -6.81% from its 52-week high price of $37.17 and is indicating a premium of 55.32% from its 52-week low price of $15.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.97 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.71%, in the last five days KKR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $36.72- price level, adding 4.83% to its value on the day. KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.92% in past 5-day. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) showed a performance of -0.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.2 Million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KKR & Co. Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.19% while that of industry is -7.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -23.9% in the current quarter and calculating -9.1% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -2.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $833Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $913.01 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $963.69 Million and $962.07 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -13.6% while estimating it to be -5.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 25% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.71%

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 27 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.51%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.54 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 4.24%.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 665 institutions for KKR & Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KKR for having 48.58 Million shares of worth $1.5 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., which was holding about 45Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.39 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Professionally Managed Portf-Akre Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15345225 shares of worth $360.15 Million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.25 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $359.24 Million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.