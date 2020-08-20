In recent trading session, Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw 4,996,167 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.95 trading at $0.1 or 1.13% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $11.27 Billion. That current trading price of KGC’s stock is at a discount of -14.08% from its 52-week high price of $10.21 and is indicating a premium of 69.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 18.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.17 in the current quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.13%, in the last five days KGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $9.64-7 price level, adding 7.78% to its value on the day. Kinross Gold Corporation’s shares saw a change of 87.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.91% in past 5-day. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) showed a performance of 8.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.29 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.48 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.46. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.79% for stock’s current value.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kinross Gold Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +58.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.41% while that of industry is 17.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 112.5% in the current quarter and calculating 53.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.18 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.29 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $877.1 Million and $996.2 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 34.1% while estimating it to be 29.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.9%