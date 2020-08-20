In last trading session, JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) saw 1,136,955 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.86 trading at $0.8 or 15.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.86 Million. That closing price of JAN’s stock is at a discount of -57.68% from its 52-week high price of $9.24 and is indicating a premium of 65.87% from its 52-week low price of $2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 827.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 250.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For JanOne Inc. (JAN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 15.81%, in the last five days JAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $6.15-4 price level, adding 4.72% to its value on the day. JanOne Inc.’s shares saw a change of 97.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.13% in past 5-day. JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) showed a performance of 73.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.29 Million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 241.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +241.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 241.3% for stock’s current value.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -64.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%