In last trading session, WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) saw 3,233,065 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.6 trading at -$0.07 or -9.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $50.95 Million. That closing price of WYY’s stock is at a discount of -65% from its 52-week high price of $0.99 and is indicating a premium of 53.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.99 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.67%, in the last five days WYY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $0.96 price level, adding 36.87% to its value on the day. WidePoint Corporation’s shares saw a change of 52.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.83% in past 5-day. WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY) showed a performance of -7.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 338.76 Million shares which calculate 233.63 days to cover the short interests.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.8 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 115.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE:WYY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 23.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for WidePoint Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at WYY for having 6.79 Million shares of worth $4.72 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.42 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 956758 shares of worth $350.17 Thousand or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 702.92 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $257.27 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.