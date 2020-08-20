In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 2,196,684 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at $0.12 or 6.32% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $160.78 Million. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -117.33% from its 52-week high price of $4.39 and is indicating a premium of 41.58% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 399.83 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.32%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $1.96-0 price level, adding 0.51% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.33% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.03 Million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 320.79% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +345.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 296.04% for stock’s current value.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -59.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%