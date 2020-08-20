In recent trading session, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) saw 14,332,280 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.46. Company’s recent per share price level of $483.15 trading at -$2.39 or -0.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $299.71 Billion. That current trading price of NVDA’s stock is at a discount of -3.45% from its 52-week high price of $499.84 and is indicating a premium of 67.09% from its 52-week low price of $159. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.64 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 40 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 28 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.19 in the current quarter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.49%, in the last five days NVDA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $499.84 price level, adding 3.02% to its value on the day. NVIDIA Corporation’s shares saw a change of 106.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.91% in past 5-day. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) showed a performance of 15.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.2 Million shares which calculate 0.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $484.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $300 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $600. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.91% for stock’s current value.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NVIDIA Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +57.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.44% while that of industry is -11.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 23% in the current quarter and calculating 13.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

31 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4Billion for the same. And 30 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.97 Billion in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $3.01 Billion and $3.1 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 32.6% while estimating it to be 27.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.83%

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 12 and November 16, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.64 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.52%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2313 institutions for NVIDIA Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NVDA for having 49.02 Million shares of worth $18.62 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 46.52 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.67 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17052871 shares of worth $4.5 Billion or 2.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.6 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.32 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.