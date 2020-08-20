In last trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw 30,326,189 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.71. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.68 trading at $0.48 or 3.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.32 Billion. That closing price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -281.25% from its 52-week high price of $59.78 and is indicating a premium of 55.17% from its 52-week low price of $7.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 31.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.3 in the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.16%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $16.37- price level, adding 4.22% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -73.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.95% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of 2.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 56.37 Million shares which calculate 0.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.47% for stock’s current value.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -67.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -263.06% while that of industry is -31.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -203.1% in the current quarter and calculating -408.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -79.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.98 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.42 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.91 Billion and $1.48 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -99.3% while estimating it to be -96.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 669 institutions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NCLH for having 27.86 Million shares of worth $457.76 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.85 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $243.99 Million.

On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 7360719 shares of worth $115.27 Million or 2.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.25 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $68.46 Million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.