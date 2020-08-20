In last trading session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) saw 3,390,837 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at -$0.08 or -6.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.22 Million. That closing price of INPX’s stock is at a discount of -2240% from its 52-week high price of $29.25 and is indicating a premium of 19.2% from its 52-week low price of $1.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inpixon (INPX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.02%, in the last five days INPX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.68 price level, adding 25.6% to its value on the day. Inpixon’s shares saw a change of -74.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.89% in past 5-day. Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) showed a performance of 1.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.42 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $12000 to the stock, which implies a rise of 959900% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12000 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12000. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +959900% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 959900% for stock’s current value.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.92 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.63 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2017. Company posted $11.24 Million and $15Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.1% while estimating it to be -69.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%