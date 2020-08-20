In last trading session, Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) saw 2,641,374 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.45 trading at $0.77 or 45.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.93 Million. That closing price of INOD’s stock is at a discount of -9.38% from its 52-week high price of $2.6799 and is indicating a premium of 69.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 176.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 76.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Innodata Inc. (INOD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 45.83%, in the last five days INOD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $2.68-8 price level, adding 8.58% to its value on the day. Innodata Inc.’s shares saw a change of 114.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 59.09% in past 5-day. Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) showed a performance of 56.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.13 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 104.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +104.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 104.08% for stock’s current value.

Innodata Inc. (INOD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -10% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -535.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%