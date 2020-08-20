In last trading session, Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) saw 5,698,224 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at -$0.03 or -2.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $352.65 Million. That closing price of GPL’s stock is at a discount of -5.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.07 and is indicating a premium of 77.23% from its 52-week low price of $0.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.65 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.88%, in the last five days GPL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Great Panther Mining Limited’s shares saw a change of 98.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.46% in past 5-day. Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSE:GPL) showed a performance of 60.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.16 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.36 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $12.3 Million and $16.32 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33% while estimating it to be 3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -458.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%