In last trading session, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) saw 1,075,419 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.88 trading at -$0.02 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $78.61 Million. That closing price of CDR’s stock is at a discount of -319.32% from its 52-week high price of $3.69 and is indicating a premium of 39.77% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 678.93 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.74%, in the last five days CDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.015 price level, adding 14.04% to its value on the day. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -70.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.75% in past 5-day. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) showed a performance of -7.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.77 Million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +127.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.18% for stock’s current value.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $33.15 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $35.91 Million and $35.63 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -7.7% while estimating it to be -4.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11%

CDR Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.47%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.76%.