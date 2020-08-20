In recent trading session, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) saw 2,753,525 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.91 trading at $0.65 or 1.58% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.04 Billion. That current trading price of CALM’s stock is at a discount of -11.33% from its 52-week high price of $46.66 and is indicating a premium of 26.65% from its 52-week low price of $30.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 433.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 354.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.58%, in the last five days CALM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $46.62- price level, adding 9.91% to its value on the day. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.89% in past 5-day. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) showed a performance of -4.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.59 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +31.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.26% for stock’s current value.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +9.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 434.09% while that of industry is -8.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 71.3% in the current quarter and calculating 276.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $298.95 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $347.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in November 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10%