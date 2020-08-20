In last trading session, Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) saw 1,306,842 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.81 trading at -$0.12 or -12.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.49 Million. That closing price of HX’s stock is at a discount of -206.17% from its 52-week high price of $2.48 and is indicating a premium of 68.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.255. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -12.86%, in the last five days HX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $2.48 price level, adding 67.34% to its value on the day. Hexindai Inc.’s shares saw a change of -13.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved 29.58% in past 5-day. Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) showed a performance of -3.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.47 Million shares which calculate 8.47 days to cover the short interests.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.18 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $10.14 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2019.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -92.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Hexindai Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HX for having 1.17 Million shares of worth $941.3 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation, which was holding about 150.99 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $121.94 Thousand.

On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Select Equity Fund and Amplify CrowdBureau Peer to Peer CrowdFunding ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13329 shares of worth $15.06 Thousand or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.07 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.98 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.