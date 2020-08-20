In last trading session, General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) saw 14,273,746 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.22 trading at -$0.62 or -2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $41.82 Billion. That closing price of GM’s stock is at a discount of -36.14% from its 52-week high price of $39.78 and is indicating a premium of 50.96% from its 52-week low price of $14.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For General Motors Company (GM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.26 in the current quarter.

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.08%, in the last five days GM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the stock touched $31.12- price level, adding 6.11% to its value on the day. General Motors Company’s shares saw a change of -20.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.25% in past 5-day. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) showed a performance of 10.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.45 Million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $39.19 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +105.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -7.6% for stock’s current value.

General Motors Company (GM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that General Motors Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -17.2% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -49.38% while that of industry is -29.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -26.7% in the current quarter and calculating 2060% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -13.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $34.75 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.32 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $35.47 Billion and $30.83 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -2% while estimating it to be 11.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.33%

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1352 institutions for General Motors Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GM for having 105.17 Million shares of worth $2.66 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 95.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.43 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 37741417 shares of worth $784.27 Million or 2.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.16 Million shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $739.18 Million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.