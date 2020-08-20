In last trading session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) saw 1,120,679 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.06 trading at -$0.15 or -6.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $629.84 Million. That closing price of FINV’s stock is at a discount of -95.63% from its 52-week high price of $4.03 and is indicating a premium of 40.78% from its 52-week low price of $1.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 747.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.79%, in the last five days FINV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $2.50-1 price level, adding 17.6% to its value on the day. FinVolution Group’s shares saw a change of -22.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.04% in past 5-day. FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) showed a performance of 5.1% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 538.04 Million shares which calculate 401.52 days to cover the short interests.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FinVolution Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +3.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -12.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -50% in the current quarter and calculating -89.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -22.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $306.56 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $344.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020. Company posted $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 37.3% while estimating it to be 59.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.36%

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 25 and August 25, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.94% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92 institutions for FinVolution Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at FINV for having 11.86 Million shares of worth $21.47 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 69.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is L1 Capital Pty Ltd, which was holding about 2.71 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.91 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4401985 shares of worth $8.45 Million or 25.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.75 Million in the company or a holder of 15.7% of company’s stock.