In last trading session, Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) saw 1,064,398 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.47 trading at $0.06 or 0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $667.03 Million. That closing price of DENN’s stock is at a discount of -128.08% from its 52-week high price of $23.88 and is indicating a premium of 57.02% from its 52-week low price of $4.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.58%, in the last five days DENN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $10.78- price level, adding 2.88% to its value on the day. Denny’s Corporation’s shares saw a change of -47.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.65% in past 5-day. Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) showed a performance of 20.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3Million shares which calculate 1.66 days to cover the short interests.

Denny’s Corporation (DENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Denny’s Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -49.1% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -90.91% while that of industry is -15. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -116.7% in the current quarter and calculating -56.5% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -43.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $71.95 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $96.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $124.26 Million and $113.84 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -42.1% while estimating it to be -15.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 184.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 9%