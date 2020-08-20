In last trading session, DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) saw 1,331,424 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.34 trading at $0.09 or 7.2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.35 Million. That closing price of DMPI’s stock is at a discount of -14.18% from its 52-week high price of $1.53 and is indicating a premium of 71.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.2%, in the last five days DMPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Aug 17 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 1.15% to its value on the day. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 87.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.44% in past 5-day. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) showed a performance of 47.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 246.63 Million shares which calculate 224.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 123.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +198.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 49.25% for stock’s current value.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DMPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%