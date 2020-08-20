In last trading session, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) saw 1,133,588 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.19 trading at -$0.01 or -0.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $64.1 Million. That closing price of CRIS’s stock is at a discount of -201.68% from its 52-week high price of $3.59 and is indicating a premium of 47.9% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 815.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.93 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.83%, in the last five days CRIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 9.83% to its value on the day. Curis, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.28% in past 5-day. Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) showed a performance of -4.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 611.49 Million shares which calculate 155.6 days to cover the short interests.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.57 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%