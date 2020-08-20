In recent trading session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) saw 1,929,828 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.43 trading at $0.02 or 0.39% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.56 Billion. That current trading price of CLF’s stock is at a discount of -40.28% from its 52-week high price of $9.02 and is indicating a premium of 59.1% from its 52-week low price of $2.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.39%, in the last five days CLF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $6.66-2 price level, adding 2.93% to its value on the day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.93% in past 5-day. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) showed a performance of 14.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 96.94 Million shares which calculate 8.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.29 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.02% for stock’s current value.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -10.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -149.11% while that of industry is 12.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -133.3% in the current quarter and calculating -76% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 141.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.51 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.84 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $544.88 Million and $534.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 176.9% while estimating it to be 244.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -32% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -69.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -2.74%

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 21 and October 26, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.74%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.