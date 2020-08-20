In last trading session, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw 6,334,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.34 trading at $1.35 or 11.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $231.51 Million. That closing price of CLSK’s stock is at a discount of -4.8% from its 52-week high price of $13.98 and is indicating a premium of 92.73% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.26%, in the last five days CLSK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $13.98- price level, adding 3.61% to its value on the day. CleanSpark, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 151.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.53% in past 5-day. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) showed a performance of 222.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 292.25 Million shares which calculate 53.33 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +34.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.93% for stock’s current value.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%