In last trading session, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw 1,452,670 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.24 trading at $0.14 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47 Billion. That closing price of RVLV’s stock is at a discount of -25.66% from its 52-week high price of $26.69 and is indicating a premium of 66.24% from its 52-week low price of $7.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days RVLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Aug 14 when the stock touched $24.41- price level, adding 12.37% to its value on the day. Revolve Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.69% in past 5-day. Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) showed a performance of 33.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.71 Million shares which calculate 5.12 days to cover the short interests.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $156.24 Million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $153.68 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $154.2 Million and $147.56 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.3% while estimating it to be 4.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -120% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.11%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 121 institutions for Revolve Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RVLV for having 1.4 Million shares of worth $20.83 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 1.13 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.82 Million.

On the other hand, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Amplify Online Retail ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1318510 shares of worth $14.49 Million or 8.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 913.51 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.84 Million in the company or a holder of 5.73% of company’s stock.