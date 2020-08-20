In recent trading session, Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw 5,025,803 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.99 trading at $0.89 or 14.59% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $50.89 Million. That current trading price of KZIA’s stock is at a discount of -39.34% from its 52-week high price of $9.74 and is indicating a premium of 67.53% from its 52-week low price of $2.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 311.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 443.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.59%, in the last five days KZIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 20 when the stock touched $7.34-5 price level, adding 5.41% to its value on the day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares saw a change of 59.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.98% in past 5-day. Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) showed a performance of 80.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 350Thousand shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.96 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.96 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.96. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -0.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.43% for stock’s current value.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -43.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Kazia Therapeutics Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at KZIA for having 550Thousand shares of worth $1.86 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Transform Wealth, LLC, which was holding about 106.25 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $360.17 Thousand.