In last trading session, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) saw 1,300,658 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.62 trading at -$0.01 or -0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $45.42 Million. That closing price of BYFC’s stock is at a discount of -346.3% from its 52-week high price of $7.23 and is indicating a premium of 35.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 750.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.61%, in the last five days BYFC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $1.81 price level, adding 10.77% to its value on the day. Broadway Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of 4.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.26% in past 5-day. Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) showed a performance of -21.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.82 Million shares which calculate 10 days to cover the short interests.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for Broadway Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BYFC for having 314.82 Thousand shares of worth $664.26 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 58.55 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.54 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 291631 shares of worth $382.04 Thousand or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 22.64 Thousand shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $29.66 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.