In last trading session, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw 2,080,154 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.82 trading at $0.9 or 7.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $952.63 Million. That closing price of ATRA’s stock is at a discount of -51.01% from its 52-week high price of $19.36 and is indicating a premium of 64.74% from its 52-week low price of $4.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 540.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.55%, in the last five days ATRA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $12.94- price level, adding 0.93% to its value on the day. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.23% in past 5-day. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) showed a performance of -6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.11 Million shares which calculate 9.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 114.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +446.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.6% for stock’s current value.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 107.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 187 institutions for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the top institutional holder at ATRA for having 9.92 Million shares of worth $144.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 6.84 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $99.71 Million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1721583 shares of worth $19.8 Million or 2.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.47 Million shares on March 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.51 Million in the company or a holder of 1.98% of company’s stock.