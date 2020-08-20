In last trading session, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw 8,362,328 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.13 or 9.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.59 Million. That closing price of OTLK’s stock is at a discount of -27.45% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 67.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.499. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.29%, in the last five days OTLK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 3.77% to its value on the day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 159.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.5% in past 5-day. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) showed a performance of -3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.06 Million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 269.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +422.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 112.42% for stock’s current value.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (OTLK) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $320Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $5.85 Million and $440Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -97.8% while estimating it to be -27.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 79.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%