In last trading session, Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) saw 1,748,803 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.63 trading at $0.1 or 2.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $742.15 Million. That closing price of AMRS’s stock is at a discount of -67.22% from its 52-week high price of $6.07 and is indicating a premium of 61.43% from its 52-week low price of $1.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amyris, Inc. (AMRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.69%, in the last five days AMRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Aug 13 when the stock touched $3.72-2 price level, adding 2.55% to its value on the day. Amyris, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.98% in past 5-day. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) showed a performance of -12.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.34 Million shares which calculate 7.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 175.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +203.03% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 147.93% for stock’s current value.

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amyris, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.78% while that of industry is -4.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.7% in the current quarter and calculating 92.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.76 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $85.81 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $34.95 Million and $40.54 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.9% while estimating it to be 111.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -51.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%