In last trading session, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw 140,000,000 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.8 trading at $0.45 or 33.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $52.53 Million. That closing price of AESE’s stock is at a discount of -248.89% from its 52-week high price of $6.28 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 819.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 33.33%, in the last five days AESE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the stock touched $2.88 price level, adding 37.5% to its value on the day. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.43% in past 5-day. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) showed a performance of -13.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 58.68 Million shares which calculate 30.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 129.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +136.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 122.22% for stock’s current value.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.87 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.99% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.61% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Macquarie Group Limited is the top institutional holder at AESE for having 201.82 Thousand shares of worth $425.84 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 201Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $424.11 Thousand.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 201000 shares of worth $315.57 Thousand or 0.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.05 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.