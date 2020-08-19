ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 1,238,365 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $32.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.59 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The ZTO stock price is -18.94% off its 52-week high price of $38.99 and 40.82% above the 52-week low of $19.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.09 Million shares.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Despite being -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the ZTO stock price touched $35.19- or saw a rise of 6.39%. Year-to-date, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares have moved 41.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have changed -8.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $904.86 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $752.42 Million and $978.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.3% for the current quarter and 22.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +67.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.48%.