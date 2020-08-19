MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1,396,509 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $299.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -7.21% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -57.6% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 74.56% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Despite being -7.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 12 when the MEIP stock price touched $3.08-8 or saw a rise of 8.12%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 14.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed -23.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 233.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +359.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 94.35% from current levels.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +20.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 77.42%, compared to 12.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 240% and -175% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +885.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.07 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.35 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.13 Million and $1.16 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3892% for the current quarter and 276% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +75.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.