iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,635,446 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $755.75 Million, closed the last trade at $9.27 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 8.68% during that session. The ICLK stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $9.27 and 69.8% above the 52-week low of $2.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 932.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.09% from current levels.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +115.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -150%, compared to 8.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +24.9%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.6%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 2.3 Million shares worth more than $12.25 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 4.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.1 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.84 Million and represent 2.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr III-Counterpoint Tactical Equity Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 20096 shares of worth $104.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.1 Thousand shares of worth $28.79 Thousand as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.