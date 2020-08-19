Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 937,270 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $23.99 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -4.65% during that session. The ZGNX stock price is -138.52% off its 52-week high price of $57.22 and 30.6% above the 52-week low of $16.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 814.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) trade information

Despite being -4.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Aug 17 when the ZGNX stock price touched $25.51- or saw a rise of 5.98%. Year-to-date, Zogenix, Inc. shares have moved -53.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) have changed -17.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $47.42, which means that the shares’ value could jump 97.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $69. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +187.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.21% from current levels.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zogenix, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.81%, compared to 13.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.5% and 26.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +272.3%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.95 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.93 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $630Million and $1.95 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 368.3% for the current quarter and 306.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -198.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.8%.