Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,741,605 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.54 Billion, closed the last trade at $46.25 per share which meant it gained $0.71 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The SMAR stock price is -30.7% off its 52-week high price of $60.45 and 33.17% above the 52-week low of $30.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Aug 18 when the SMAR stock price touched $46.44- or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, Smartsheet Inc. shares have moved 2.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) have changed 1.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.59% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45 while the price target rests at a high of $67. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.7% from current levels.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smartsheet Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0%, compared to 5.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 13.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31%.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.94% with a share float percentage of 92.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smartsheet Inc. having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 14.24 Million shares worth more than $724.93 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital World Investors held 11.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.71 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $494.23 Million and represent 8.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of March 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 6080924 shares of worth $252.42 Million while later fund manager owns 5.99 Million shares of worth $248.68 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5% of company’s outstanding stock.