Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 1,842,087 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $351.21 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.11 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 11.03% during that session. The RFP stock price is -30.9% off its 52-week high price of $5.38 and 72.26% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 646.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 418.25 Million shares.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Sporting 11.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the RFP stock price touched $4.57-4 or saw a rise of 4.89%. Year-to-date, Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares have moved 3.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) have changed 62.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 555.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +33.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.92% from current levels.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.21% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 170.3% and 88.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.3%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $677.5 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $707.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $705Million and $668Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -3.9% for the current quarter and 5.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -120.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.21%.