BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,171,064 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $44.23 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 1.84% during that session. The BJ stock price is -0.9% off its 52-week high price of $44.63 and 57.4% above the 52-week low of $18.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.8 Million shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

Sporting 1.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Aug 19 when the BJ stock price touched $44.63- or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 93.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have changed 10.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.61, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.17% from current levels.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +99.4% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.85%, compared to 4.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 51.3% and 29.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +10.8%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.74 Billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in October 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $3.35 Billion and $3.23 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.8% for the current quarter and 6.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +31.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.18%.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.1% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 110.93% with a share float percentage of 113.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.76 Million shares worth more than $550.09 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.38 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $498.64 Million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.66% shares in the company for having 5076413 shares of worth $182.75 Million while later fund manager owns 4.02 Million shares of worth $102.41 Million as of March 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.9% of company’s outstanding stock.