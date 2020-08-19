Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,688,694 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.78 Billion, closed the recent trade at $2.25 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.81% during that session. The SAN stock price is -96.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.42 and 15.56% above the 52-week low of $1.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.13 Million shares.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting 1.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Aug 13 when the SAN stock price touched $2.32-3 or saw a rise of 3.05%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander, S.A. shares have moved -45.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) have changed -9.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $3.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +68.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.11% from current levels.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -17.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.37%.